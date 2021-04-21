Sardar Ka Grandson Trailer: Netflix has released the trailer of Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Sardar Ka Grandson. The film features Neena Gupta in the role of the ‘Sardar’ who wishes to go to Lahore, Pakistan to see her old house. However, her grandson, played by Arjun, fails to get permission to travel to Pakistan, and therefore, he decides to rather bring the house to her. Strange as it sounds, the decision leads to tons of confusion, humour, and emotions and that’s what constitutes the story of the film directed by Kaashvie Nair. Also Read - Nushrratt Bharuccha Looks Like a Dream in Rs 12,900 Embroidered Mini Dress| See Pics

The film was initially seen as a cross-border love story but the trailer hints at a lot of things including family drama, religious differences, a clash between heart and mind, and a display of strong conviction.

The trailer of Sardar Ka Grandson shows a fabulous Neena Gupta acing her role of an elderly Punjabi woman who hasn't been bogged down by life, and who still wants her wishes to be fulfilled. Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham – an unusual pairing – seem to be adding innocence in the story while Rakul brings the required quirk. Watch the trailer of the Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson here:

The film is slated to hit the leading OTT platform on May 18. It also features Soni Razdan, Kumud Mishra, Kanwaljit Singh, and Divya Seth apart from the above-mentioned names. Sardar Ka Grandson is produced by many people including Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, John Abraham, T-Series Films, Emmay Entertainment & JA Entertainment.

Are you excited about this one?