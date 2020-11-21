The makers of Sanjay Dutt starrer Torbaaz dropped the trailer of the film on Saturday. The film, another Indian offering on Netflix, features the actor in the role of an army officer who sets up a cricket academy for kids in the refugee camps of Afghanistan. These kids are usually trained to become suicide bombers by various terrorist outfits, and Dutt’s Kunal attempts to change that by taking a small initiative. Also Read - Karan Johar vs Madhur Bhandarkar: IMPPA Asks Dharma 'How Are You Using The Title The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives'

Directed by Girish Malik, Torbaaz also features Nargis Fakhri, Rahul Dev, and Pransh Chopra among others. The trailer of the film shows Dutt using cricket to lure the kids away from terrorism. Torbaaz brings in an interesting subject and attempts at giving the audience something new to think about. In a scene, Dutt tells the villain: ‘Tum paanch waqt ki namaaz padte ho apne maksad ke liye, aur main paanch waqt ki namaaz padhta hun in bachon ke liye’ (You pray to God for your own agendas, I offer prayers for these kids). Watch the trailer here: Also Read - Madhur Bhandarkar Openly Slams Karan Johar, Begins a Title War Over Netflix Series 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'

Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Blink-And-Miss Appearance in Teaser of Netflix' Movie We Can Be Heroes

As unique and interesting as the story of Torbaaz seems, one can’t unsee its attempt of talking about islamophobia which also comes as a brave move considering the socio-political mood of the nation. As is, Torbaaz doesn’t look like anything that Dutt has been doing so far. This one definitely seems special and something to watch out for!

The film starts streaming on Netflix on December 11. What do you think about the trailer?