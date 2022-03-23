Abhishek Bachchan on Dasvi: Ahead of the release of his film, actor Abhishek Bachchan has put out a note on social media talking about his way of working in the past. Bachchan mentions that he is not going to bow down or be ‘apologetic’ about his work anymore. The actor writes in his long note on Twitter that people often mistake his humility as ‘lack of confidence’ but he has now decided to ‘play on the front foot while presenting his film – Dasvi.Also Read - Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan And Aaradhya Glam Up In Red At The Ambani Wedding - See Pics

Bachchan's full note reads, "I'm so excited to share Dasvi with all of you. It's a film very, very close to my heart. I really believe in this film and what it has to say. To make a film that is entertaining and leaves you with a thought or something to think about gives me such joy. I hope it has a similar effect on you too. I've always been very reticent to speak about my films, borderline apologetic about my work. People call it humility or lack of confidence what I've made. I want to change that! I want to be unapologetic about this film. We have worked tremendously hard and I believe deeply that we've made a good film. A film worth watching with your family and friends. I've always been told, "let the work speak for itself." I'm sure Dasvi will. But, I too, want to manifest the positivity around this film! (sic)"

Bachchan is playing the role of a prisoner in Dasvi who decides to study for class X and appear in the board exams. The film is written by Ritesh Shah and directed by debutant director Tushar Jalota. It features Nimrat Kaur, Yami Gautam and Arun Kushwah among others apart from Abhishek Bachchan. Dasvi is slated to release on Netflix on April 7.