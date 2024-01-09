Home

Entertainment

‘Netflix, Prime Video Have Said No’: Kangana Ranaut on Why She Can’t Make a Film on Bilkis Bano Rape Case Despite Having a Script Ready

‘Netflix, Prime Video Have Said No’: Kangana Ranaut on Why She Can’t Make a Film on Bilkis Bano Rape Case Despite Having a Script Ready

Kangana Ranaut saus she has worked on a script for over three years but all the studios and the OTT players have refused to back a film about the Bilkis Bano rape case.

Kangana Ranaut on making a film on the Bilkis Bano rape case

Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut says she has worked on a script for over three years but hasn’t found any support to make the film. The actor was responding to a fan’s tweet about making a film on the Bilkis Bano rape case when she made the revelation. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the Padma Shri actor and filmmaker said she has a script ready on the same case but all the big studios and the OTT players have refused to back the project.

Trending Now

Kangana highlighted that JioCinemas cited her affiliation towards the BJP to reject the script while Netflix cited its clear policy of not indulging in ‘politically-motivated’ content to reject the offer. “I want to make that story, I have the script ready, researched and worked on it for three years. But Netflix, Prime Video and other studios wrote back to me that they have clear guidelines they don’t do so-called politically motivated films,” she said.

You may like to read

The actor added that the other platforms had their own reasons for not supporting her in the making of the project. “JioCinema said we don’t work with Kangana because she supports BJP and Zee is going through a merger. What are my options?” she said.

Kangana also earlier took a dig at the success of Animal which went on to become an all-time blockbuster despite receiving criticism for being misogynist and glorifying toxic masculinity. The National Award-winning actor said it now demotivates her to see even the audience supporting films where ‘wife-beating’ is glorified and a woman is asked to ‘lick the shoes’ of a man.

“Paid negativity for my films is overwhelming, I have been fighting hard so far, but even audiences are encouraging women beating films where they are treated like sex objects and asked to lick shoes; this is deeply discouraging for someone who has been dedicating her life for woman empowerment films, might shift career in coming years, want to give best years of my life to something worthwhile (sic),” she said in response to an X user who appreciated her film ‘Tejas’ which recently started streaming on Zee5.

Your thoughts on Kangana’s statements?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.