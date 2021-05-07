Netflix has released the trailer of Stranger Things season four the release date of which has not been announced yet. Also Read - Missing Out on Entertainment During Covid? Complete List of Movies Releasing This May on OTT Platforms
The one-minute teaser takes us to the corridors of Hawkins National Laboratory. It begins with giving audience a glimpse of children with special abilities.
The teaser then presents a man in a suit who is believed to be Dr. Martin Brenner or "Papa" (who kidnapped these children to conduct experiments). Brenner then greets children and informs them that 'Today, I have something very special friend for you.' The teaser ends at door number 11 with Brenner is heard asking, 'Eleven, are you listening?'
Watch the full trailer of Stranger Things Season 4 here:
Following the release of this trailer, fans took to Twitter sharing excitement and asking, ‘When will it be released?’
Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, David Harbou, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and others.