Netflix has released the trailer of Stranger Things season four the release date of which has not been announced yet.

The one-minute teaser takes us to the corridors of Hawkins National Laboratory. It begins with giving audience a glimpse of children with special abilities.

The teaser then presents a man in a suit who is believed to be Dr. Martin Brenner or "Papa" (who kidnapped these children to conduct experiments). Brenner then greets children and informs them that 'Today, I have something very special friend for you.' The teaser ends at door number 11 with Brenner is heard asking, 'Eleven, are you listening?'

Watch the full trailer of Stranger Things Season 4 here:

Following the release of this trailer, fans took to Twitter sharing excitement and asking, ‘When will it be released?’

So the description of the new #StrangerThings teaser has “002/004”. Similarly the first teaser from last year has “001/004”. I don’t think this has anything to do with the release date but I reckon we’ll get two more teasers before we learn anything else. pic.twitter.com/WZnst0Pmj3 — Barra | BLM (@ThatBmanGuy) May 6, 2021

The new Stranger Things teaser is giving me The Shining vibes 👀#StrangerThings #Eleven pic.twitter.com/hDeqrLFedS — Cyilcal (@cyilcal) May 6, 2021

Me after we got that 1 min teaser clip for Stranger Things 4 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/R0uZSf1bEk — Vetti 😎🎞🎥 (@IronLoki97) May 6, 2021

New Stranger Things Teaser got me like #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/Q83uGicbM7 — Samantha (@ssamanthaaa____) May 6, 2021

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, David Harbou, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and others.