Indians are increasingly seeking solace and enjoyment in South Korean content. Hwang Dong- hyuk’s Korean survival drama ‘Squid Game‘ is one of the most popular shows on the platform this year. Companies are investing in these sharp and exciting shows and movies, indicating that they have struck a chord with audiences. Netflix‘s leading Korean-based show Squid Game is now available in dubbed Indian languages such as Tamil and Telugu.Also Read - Suriya Starrer Jai Bhim Tops The Most Searched Films, Shershaah Stands at Number Two

On September 17, it was released worldwide to widespread critical acclaim and international attention. Now, it’s been announced that Tamil actor Nassar will lend the voice for the Tamil version of the show. Netflix India South announced on Twitter that a famous Tamil actor has voiced for Young-Soo’s significant role Also Read - BTS V Surprises ARMY With Squid Game Outfit But Ended Up Hurting His Knee During 'Cool' Gesture

Check their post below:

Nassar sir endrum eppodhum engalukku #001 thaan❤️ #SquidGame now streaming in Tamil. pic.twitter.com/9X4iSJ2KCr — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) December 7, 2021

Also Read - BTS Jin Wins Hearts With His Cute Pigtails, ARMY Shares Amazing Videos From The LA Concert

Nassar explains, “It’s a series about human greed and its consequences, as a result, you can imagine how fascinating it will be.” He requests everyone to watch Squid Game on Netflix. Tamil actor is enthralled by the plot twists and compares it to Mahabharata.

According to the Google Trend Report, Squid Game is the most-searched show of the year 2021. It also set multiple records and topped the Netflix charts in a number of regions, becoming the most-watched show with 111 million viewers.