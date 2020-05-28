Betaal, the latest zombie drama on Netflix, has received a mixed response from, the audience. The show, backed by Shah Rukh Khan‘s Red Chillies Entertainment, is about a counter-insurgency squad that battle an ‘undead’ East India Company officer and his battalion of zombies. The leading actor in the show, Viineet Kumar, who plays the role of Sirohi, now opened up on the response to his series. He said he was ready for a mixed response because the genre that he attempted was not something that would resonate with everyone. Also Read - Betaal Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

In his latest interview with Mid-Day, Viineet said he did the show because he wanted to experiment and Betaal is a kind of series that has now opened the gates for Indian zombie dramas on international OTT platforms. He was quoted saying, "The idea was to try something that had ever been done before. It's one of the first Indian series (combines elements of) thriller, action, zombies and horror. I knew it is not an (audience)-friendly genre. But it was a risk I took. When you experiment, a backlash is expected."

Viineet added that as far as criticism is concerned, nothing of this sort bothers him anymore. He said he has seen a lot of ups and downs in his career already, therefore, trolling doesn't have any effect on him now. "I have become thick-skinned over the years. I have seen so much during (my stint in the industry) that trolls barely affect me," he said.

Betaal, also featuring Aahna Kumra and Suchitra Pillai among others combines the horror stories taking reference from Indian mythology with India’s freedom struggle. The makers left the last episode of the show open-ended, hinting at the second season. However, no official announcement has been made so far.