Netflix’s latest offering – Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction is now running wildly among the viewers in India. The Avengers director duo Anthony and Joe Russo, who co-produce this film with Hemsworth and action choreographer-turned-filmmaker Sam Hargrave, have gone for more than just locations while delivering an Indian whiff. If Extraction is billed as a high-octane actioner, a lot of the stunts would remind you of old-school Bollywood. For a change, this is not so much about contemporary Hollywood CGI razzle as it is about vintage Mumbai action masala, you realise as Hemsworth bashes up packs of armed goons or engages Randeep Hooda in some good old knife-and-bare hands sparring. Also Read - Priyanshu Painyuli is All Excited to be Part of Hollywood Thriller Extraction

It is about Ovi (Rudraksh Jaiswal), the teenage son of a jailed drug lord (Pankaj Tripathi) who is kidnapped by the gangster Asif (Priyanshu Painyuli). Hemsworth as the mercenary Tyler Rake is hired for a whopping sum to bring the boy back. Extraction looks sketchy in its intent and execution. The drama operates on a nebulous kidnapping that is never explained. It’s almost as if Joe Russo, before writing this screenplay, saw too many of those old Hindi action dramas of the eighties and nineties where you normally threw logic behind while setting up the hero as a portrait of machismo. Also Read - Netflix Adds A Whopping 16 Million New Subscribers, But Fears the Boom Might Not Last Long

While the film is set to keep the viewers entertained under the ongoing lockdown, it seems there’s bad news for the makers though. Notorious website Tamilrockers, infamous for running pirated movies online, has leaked Extraction just a day after its release on Netflix. While it’s a regular offence by the website to leak the latest movies being released, this time the viewers who have not subscribed to Netflix are the ones being targetted and lured to watch the film for free. Also Read - Top 12 Horror Movies And Series on Netflix India That You Should Watch During Lockdown

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain everytime the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens. Earlier, films such as Hasmukh, Angrezi Medium, Street Dancer 3D, Panga, Chhapaak, Good Newwz, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Panipat, Commando 3, Hotel Mumbai, Pagalpanti, Hotel Mumbai, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Marjaavaan, Bala, Terminator: Dark Fate, Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman, Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30 and Kabir Singh among others were also leaked by Tamilrockers.

Watch the trailer of Extraction here: