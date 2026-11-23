Netflix’s first Pakistani original Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo gets December 4 release date

The upcoming drama brings together several popular Pakistani actors, including Maya Ali, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Iqra Aziz and Bilal Ashraf in key roles.

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Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and more to star in Netflix’s Pakistani series (PC: Instagram)

Fans of Pakistani dramas have a reason to look forward to December, as Netflix has announced the arrival of a much-awaited romantic series. The upcoming show brings together some familiar faces from Pakistan’s entertainment industry and promises a story centred on relationships and emotions. The announcement has already created excitement among viewers who have been waiting to see these popular actors share the screen again. With a celebrated cast and a story adapted from a popular Urdu novel, the series is expected to be one of the notable international releases on the streaming platform.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo to premiere on December 4

Titled Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, the series will premiere globally on Netflix on December 4. The streaming platform revealed the release date through a new poster shared on social media on November 22. The project was originally announced in August 2023 and marks Netflix’s first Pakistani original production.

The poster introduces the emotional theme of the series with the line, “Three generations, six love stories, and one question: Is the love we carry in our hearts enough?” The show will explore different relationships across generations while focusing on love and the choices people make in life. The series is also scheduled to release in two parts.

See official announcement post of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden (@netflixgolden)

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan reunite on screen

One of the biggest attractions of the series is the reunion of Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. The two actors previously worked together in the popular drama Humsafar and the film The Legend of Maula Jatt. Their pairing has remained popular among fans and their return together has added to the anticipation surrounding the project.

The series also features Hania Aamir and Sanam Saeed in important roles. Other members of the ensemble include Ahad Raza Mir, Maya Ali, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Iqra Aziz, Bilal Ashraf and Ahmed Ali Akbar. Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed are also part of the cast.

The series is based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s popular novel

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is based on the bestselling Urdu novel by Farhat Ishtiaq. The book was first published as a serial in Khawateen Digest in 2009 before being released in book form in 2013. The story follows Sikandar, a Harvard law student who becomes emotionally distant after going through a traumatic experience.

His life takes a different turn when he meets Liza, an artist dealing with her own difficult past. Their paths cross in Italy and gradually lead to a story exploring love, loss and emotional healing. The series has been filmed across Pakistan, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Will Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo stream in India?

The series is listed as an upcoming title on Netflix India, with December 4 mentioned as its release date. However, its availability for Indian subscribers remains uncertain.

In May 2025, India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed OTT platforms operating in the country to stop streaming content originating from Pakistan amid heightened tensions between the two nations after the Pahalgam terror attack in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Netflix has not yet clarified whether the series will be accessible to viewers in India.