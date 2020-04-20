TV Mini-Series Hasmukh is streaming online on Netflix and the story is about a timid, small-town comedian’s long-awaited big break that takes a dark turn when he realizes committing murder is the only way to keep his onstage mojo. It got released on Netflix as Netflix originals on April 17, 2020. The series is directed by Nikhil Gonsalves. Hasmukh is produced by Applause Entertainment by Emmay Entertainment. Hasmukh features Vir Das in the lead. Also Read - Netflix Releases 10 Educational Documentaries on YouTube For Free

Hasmukh follows a country bumpkin comic Hasmukh Sudiya from Saharanpur who dreams of becoming the greatest comedian in the world. Unfortunately, he lacks comic timing which is what comedy is all about. The twist is that all that changes when he murders his mentor and performs a lot better on stage, and discovers that the only way he can sustain that level is to keep killing. Also Read - Mrs. Serial Killer on Netflix: Manoj Bajpayee, Jacqueline Fernandez And Mohit Raina Look Promising in Their First Look

Watch the trailer of Hasmukh: