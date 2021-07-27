Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is an avid social media user. A few days ago she was grabbing headlines for being in a relationship with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and now, Ira has been trolled for sharing her latest picture with a dog. That’s not the reason for getting trolled! Some eagle-eyed internet users discovered a pack of cigarettes and a lighter on the bench beside her, which were purposely blurred in the photo shared on Instagram. While Ira Khan captioned the photo “Good Morning with a coffee cup emoji”, netizens wrote: “Cigarettes lighter blurrrrrrrr”. Another user wrote: “Cigrate or lighter v focus me aa gya hai”. “Which cigarette do u smoke?” asked the third one.Also Read - Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Son Azad Play Table Tennis With Naga Chaitanya And Other Laal Singh Chaddha Crew, Photos Go Viral

Apart from cigarettes, people were offended by the type of clothes she is wearing. One of them said, “Why celebrity children don’t wear clothes properly what is the reason”. Also Read - People Like Aamir Khan Responsible For Population Imbalance in India: BJP MP Sudhir Gupta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Also Read - Amid Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Divorce, Naga Chaitanya Joins Laal Singh Chaddha, Shares Pic From Sets

Ira Khan often trends on social media for her videos where she usually speaks about struggling with mental health issues. Last year, she revealed that she had been battling depression for over four years. In the 6 minutes 36-second video, she said, “I do not do drugs, I do not harm myself, I do not drink too much, I do not have too much coffee, my depression does not work like that. I do not have immediate life threats. That is not how my depression manifests.”