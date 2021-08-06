Mumbai: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar on Thursday made a big mistake by wishing women’s hockey team instead of men’s hockey team. The team had won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. After Farhan’s wrong tweet, the internet got flooded with memes and trolls. Within minutes of Farhan’s tweet, he realised and deleted it instantly. However, a few netizens took the opportunity to take a screenshot of his tweet before he deleted it.Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Today, Day 15 Latest Updates: Wrestler Bajrang Punia in Action; IND Lose 3-4 vs GBR in Bronze Playoff

Netizens left no stone unturned in trolling Farhan Akhtar. One of the users said, “These tweets are enough to prove that he is on high weed.” Many wrote: “Male version of Alia Bhatt”. Farhan Akhtar’s wrong tweet turned into a meme fest on Twitter. Another person wrote, “Match Bhi Dekh Liya Karo Toofan”. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Hails Wrestler Ravi Dahiya For Winning Silver Medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Have a look at some more reactions/ trolls on Farhan Akhtar’s tweets:

These tweets are enough to prove that he is on high weed.

Male version of @aliaa08 @FarOutAkhtar pic.twitter.com/toECPsTdsN — ವಿಶ್ವ ನಾಯಕ್ | Vishwa Nayak 🔔 (@Nayaks300) August 6, 2021

Match bhi dekh liya Karo toofan. 😀 pic.twitter.com/4gE5BOXv20 — Chayan Sarkar (@chayansarkar87) August 6, 2021

@FarOutAkhtar was following the hockey match just like the way he knew about what CAA is while attending a protest. 😂 #Hockey #hockeyindia #farhanakhtar #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/RSAQJsQeP0 — Chayan Sarkar (@chayansarkar87) August 6, 2021

Tweet deleted by @FarOutAkhtar . First CAA blunder and now this 😂😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/H3DuuDWUmc — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) August 5, 2021

Ye bollywood konsa nasha krte he.. Sub ulta seedha bina news dekhe tweet kr dete he — Pawan (@Pawan80447754) August 6, 2021

Farhan Akhtar is a time traveller. Therefore, sometimes he recommends to something which is already happened in the past and sometimes he predicts the future. pic.twitter.com/UKBY1KgiE1 — BheeshmPitamah (@BheeshmPitamah) August 5, 2021



Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s glorious win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 came after 41 years as they brought bronze for India by emerging victorious over the German side. The Indian women hockey team lost to Argentina in the semi-final match on Wednesday.