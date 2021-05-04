Mumbai: On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was suspended after a controversial post related to the post-election result of violence in West Bengal. Kangana had violated Twitter rules by posting some derogatory remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She not only compared her to Ravana, but also called her blood thirsty demon Tadka. As soon as the Manikarnika actor’s Twitter account suspended, netizens took no time and started celebrating by sharing jokes and memes. Hashtags #WellDoneTwitter and #KanganaRanaut started trending. One of the users wrote, “Good news for India Back to Back, Finally Twitter got Sanitized”. Another one wrote, “Twitter doing fabulous job today”. Also Read - 'Utsav ki Taiyari Karo': Kangana Ranaut's Account Suspension Prompts Avalanche of Memes on Twitter | See Best Ones

Kangana Ranaut also posted a rant on her Instagram account earlier today but has not yet said anything on the blocking of her Twitter account. “Distressed, beyond words, death of democracy important message for our government #BengalBurning #bengalviolence”, wrote the actor.

We are waiting for Kangana’s reaction to her Twitter suspension.