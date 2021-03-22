Indian Idol 12: The Internet is amazed to see the talents and the soulful singing of Indian Idol 12 contestants. This season, the singers have been attracting enormous viewership and creating headlines with their fabulous performances. From Pawandeep Rajan to Danish, the top 10 contestants have given high octane performances and impressed celebrities such as Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, and many more. Netizens have already declared Pawandeep Rajan the winner of Indian Idol 12. Yes, it’s true! As per the India.com poll on Twitter, Pawandeep Rajan will emerge as the winner with 63.6% votes followed by Shanmukha Priya with 27.3% votes. Ashish Kulkarni got 9.1% votes on our pole. Also Read - Paras Chhabra Slams Devoleena Bhattacharjee For Her Fake Personality in Bigg Boss 14, Calls Her 'Aastin Ka Saanp’

The name which pops up is none other than Pawandeep Rajan. He has over 372k followers on Instagram and is loved by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag. Let us tell you that the talented singer is not a new face on TV, he was the winner of The Voice of India season 1. He is the same person who lifted the trophy of The Voice of Indian in 2015.

There is a huge gap between the votes of Pawandeep and Shanmukha and it can be said undoubtedly that he will take the trophy home in the grand finale.

Pawandeep Rajan performed at the ITA award 2021 and created a romantic mood by singing melodious songs such as ‘Zalima’. Ashish Kulkarni had also sung ‘Bang Bang’, Mohammad Danish performed on ‘Main Jagan Rahun’. Shanmukha, on the other hand, sung ‘Darling Aankhen Se Aankhen’ and won the hearts of the celebrities at the event.

Pahadi boy Pawandeep shared his experience of singing in front of celebrities. He said: “It was a wonderful experience to sing in front of so many celebrities. I feel lucky that I got this opportunity and I thank Indian Idol for this.”