Netizens Go Down In Tears After Watching Sidharth Shukla with Shehnaaz Gill’s Old Video

An old video of Sidharth Shukla alongside Shehnaaz Gill resurfaced on social media platforms on the actor's birthday. Here's how netizens responded to the old video.

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, fans of the late Bollywood star Sidharth Shukla commemorated his 43rd birthday. An old video of the Bigg Boss 13 winner alongside Shehnaaz Gill resurfaced on social media platforms on the actor’s birthday. In the video, it can be seen that Sidharth poses for the camera at the start of the video, he looks sharp in a blue t-shirt and matching jeans. Shehnaaz, on the other hand makes a theatrical entrance by pushing Sidharth aside. She is seen strolling glamorously towards Sidharth who acts shocked.

Several users reacted to the old video when it reappeared online, remembering the late star. One of the fans commented, “Always and forever in our hearts (sic)”. Another Sidharth fan commented, “We miss you, Sid (sic)”. Several others commented with red-heart emojis and crying emojis.

Watch Sidharth Acting with Shehnaaz Gill In Old Video- Check Fans Reaction

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Bollywood fans went down in tears after watching the old video of the rumored couple. A section of fans on Instagram comment box gave Sidharth his birthday wishes and wrote, “Love you Sid… wishing you a very happy birthday (heart emojis) missing you so much (sic)”. Another user commented, “Always and forever in our hearts Sidharth (heart emojis)(sic)”.

A section of fans disagreed when they saw Shehnaz Gill in the video, the fan wrote, “You should have posted a solo video of Sidharth Shukla (sic)”. The other user commented, “You should have posted his pics or videos.. Not with someone else who is not related to him (sic)”. While other fans questioned former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill and asked, “Does she even know it’s Sidharth Shukla’s birthday today?? (sic)”.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s ‘Rumoured’ Relationship

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla met on the sets of the 13th edition of Bigg Boss. One of the most gossiped parts of the season was their friendship. In Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth was noticed tagging along with Shehnaaz Gill. The rumoured couple was seen hugging at Salman’s show. Although the two never confirmed their relationship in public, they were rumored to be dating.

