Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor dating rumours: Star-daughters Sara Ali Khana and Janhvi Kapoor graced the second episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 that premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, July 14. Fans were left curious after watching the latest episode as it was revealed on show that both the actresses once dated two brothers. In the episode, host Karan Johar revealed that the two divas once dated two brothers.Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: How One Goa Night Changed Janhvi Kapoor And Sara Ali Khan's Lives Forever!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



“I am tracking back to before the pandemic. I don’t know the level of your friendship today, but I don’t remember there being any. I remember that you both have dated siblings before,” Karan said while talking to Sara and Janhvi on the show. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda Calls Sara Ali Khan 'Cutest' in Response to Her Dating Comment

Sara and Janhvi were surprised after Karan revealed details about the actresses’ dating life on national television. Karan then said, “I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building.” Also Read - Sara Ali Khan's Dig at Kartik Aaryan Cracks up Janhvi Kapoor: 'He's Everyone's Ex...' | Koffee With Karan 7 New Episode

In no time fans donned the stalker’s hat and dug out a few pictures that apparently prove that Sara and Janhvi dated siblings at one point in time. Many of the fans suggested that the brothers Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan dated were Veer Pahariya and Shikhar Pahariya respectively, and also shared pictures of them together. Veer and Shikhar are both maternal grandsons of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Check out the viral pics below:

“For everyone whose wondering which brother duo janhvi and sara dated, it’s these two brothers called veer (sara) and shikhar (janhvi) pahariya, both maternal grandsons of the former chief minister of Maharashtra! THANK ME LATER,” a netizen tweeted.

for everyone whose wondering which brother duo janhvi and sara dated, it’s these two brothers called veer (sara) and shikhar (janhvi) pahariya, both maternal grandsons of the former chief minister of maharashtra! THANK ME LATER #KoffeewithKaranSeason7 pic.twitter.com/X1dO9uxgyn — siddhi. 👼🏻 (@aphrcdeityy) July 14, 2022



“I did not know about this,” another one wrote.

Seems like Sara and Janhvi dated Pahariya brothers before making their debut in Bollywood. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is working on a film with Vikrant Massey titled Gaslight and an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry. She is currently busy shooting for Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal.