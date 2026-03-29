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Netizens slam Aneet Padda for following Hasan Piker who labeled India Terrorist State during Operation Sindoor

Netizens slam Aneet Padda for following Hasan Piker who labeled India ‘Terrorist State’ during Operation Sindoor

Bollywood actor Aneet Padda is trending online as fans and netizens react to her following Hasan Piker, whose comments on India during Operation Sindoor have sparked widespread debate.

Aneet Padda finds herself in middle of rising online backlash after social media users noticed her activity linked with controversial political commentator Hasan Piker. Debate quickly gained momentum across platforms with users expressing strong reactions. Situation intensified as past comments connected to Hasan resurfaced leading to criticism directed at Aneet as well. While she enjoys growing popularity after Saiyaara’s success this sudden controversy has placed her under sharp public scrutiny and sparked discussions around celebrity responsibility on digital platforms and how online actions can influence public perception in unexpected ways.

Why did Aneet Padda face backlash online?

Issue came into spotlight when users observed that Aneet was following Hasan Piker, who had earlier made remarks calling India a terrorist state during Operation Sindoor. This triggered outrage among many users who began questioning her stance. Shortly after controversy gained traction reports suggested that Aneet unfollowed him but criticism had already spread widely. Viral posts and videos further fueled reactions with some creators calling situation disturbing and raising concerns over influence of public figures on audiences.

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What added fuel to the controversy?

Controversy grew stronger due to separate statements made by her sister, Reet Padda. Reet had shared opinions on films like Dhurandhar and The Kashmir Files calling them government friendly narratives. She also questioned global icon Priyanka Chopra regarding silence on issues with Palestine. These statements drew attention and many users linked Aneet to same debate dragging her into ongoing online discussions even though she did not directly comment. Social media speculation also added unverified claims about family which further complicated situation.

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No official response yet from Aneet or family

As backlash continues neither Aneet nor Reet has issued any official statement. Reet has reportedly made her social media account private amid rising criticism. Many claims circulating online remain unverified and appear based on speculation rather than confirmed facts. Despite noise online absence of response has kept curiosity high among followers.

More about Aneet Padda

On work front Aneet Padda is preparing for upcoming film Shakti Shalini backed by Maddock Films which comes under Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Project is expected to release during Christmas season marking her next big step after Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara. Industry watchers believe current controversy may not impact her long term career if handled carefully.

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