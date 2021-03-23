South Korea: After setting the Grammy Awards stage on fire with their ‘Dynamite’ performance on March 15, the famous K-pop band BTS is now set to take part in a 100-minute talk show. A 100-minute talk show called ‘Let’s BTS’ will air on March 29 on KBS where these BTS boys will discuss its music and Grammy nomination. Remember, BTS was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award at the 63rd Grammys for its ‘Dynamite’. However, BTS lost this award to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. Also Read - Cardi B Sets Record, Becomes 1st First Female Rapper To Top Billboard Hot 100 Chart 5 Times

Several pictures from the shooting sets of ‘Let’s BTS’ are already going viral on social media. BTS fans, who are also referred to as BTS’ Army are also sharing excitement for the upcoming talk show. One of the Army members wrote, ”This 2021 special talk show ‘Let’s BTS’ will be a special gift to people around the world’. Also Read - BTS' Dynamite Creates History Again, Becomes 1st Song by K-Pop Band to Spend 30 Weeks on Hot 100 Charts

KBS “Let’s BTS,” 100-minute show to be broadcasted on March 29, 10:40PM KST, will include a main session with MC Shin Dong Yup, a VCR of BTS having amusing conversion among themselves looking back over the 8 years, and a performance session (songs incl. ‘Life Goes On’) pic.twitter.com/KtfVJKwKZ2 — Jungkook Times✨ (@JJK_Times) March 23, 2021

First look of “Let’s BTS” special talk show. The program will also feature special stage performance and a segment where the members share stories that they could not tell each other for about 8 years. 🔗https://t.co/iVU6uJwhCE pic.twitter.com/3alWuFbd05 — Dita ᴮᴱ⁷ (@almostdita) March 23, 2021

As per reports, in this 100-minute talk show, BTS boys will talk in-depth about stories that have never been shared before.

The show will feature the seven members of the BTS band with South Korean comedian M.C. Shin Dong-yeob and Jang Do-Yeon.