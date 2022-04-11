Mumbai: Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh’s ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ premiered on ZEE5 in January 2020 and was an instant hit. The series was young, vibrant and relatable as it revolved around two best friends struggling with complicated feelings for each other. Ever since its premiere, fans have been excited for the return of this popular series and the wait is finally over as S2 will premiere on ZEE5 on 29th April. And what’s more exciting is that Nakuul and Anya will be joined by Karan Wahi and Sarah Jane Dias in S2.Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Condom Scene Leaves Fans in Splits, Ram And Priya's LOL Moment Goes Viral - Check Reactions

Directed by Harsh Dedhia and Produced by 11:11 Productions, Never Kiss Your Best Friend S2 also stars Sapna Pabbi, Javed Jaffrey, Niki Walia, Deepti Bhatnagar in supporting roles. S1 ended with Tanie and Sumer’s breakup and in S2, the two are forced to reconnect after a long separation of 2 years as they end up working for the same production house, Meraki Studios where Tanie is a writer and Sumer is the director. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta's Wife Reveals Hardships Their Son Faced After Contracting COVID-19: "How Did This Tiny Human Face It All?"

This drama is accentuated with Tanie’s newfound attraction towards Karan Saxena (played by Karan Wahi), a successful actor with Meraki. He is suave, charming and everything Tanie wants in a man. On the other hand, Sumer is getting closer to Lavanya (played by Darah Jane Dias), the heir to the Meraki legacy, but someone who is fighting her own battles with making a name for herself as the world keeps judging her for her past. With these new emotions and Sumer & Tanie’s rekindling old friendship in the mix, S2 is full of romance, drama, complications and emotions. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta Tests Positive For COVID-19, Shares a Glimpse of His Quarantine Life

Watch Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2’s Trailer:

Nakuul Mehta said, “It feels great to bring a new season of Never Kiss Your Best Friend to our audiences. At a time when most shows on OTT are thrillers and drama, a slice of life show about friendship and love is what I look forward to personally as well. This is the easily the most relatable and fun series I have worked on and reuniting with Anya and jamming with Karan, Sarah, Sapna and Niki Walia was an absolute delight”.

Anya Singh said, “I am thrilled that Never Kiss Your Best Friend is back with a second season. We had no idea the kind of love Sumer and Tanie would get when season 1 released. We were overwhelmed with how much these characters were appreciated and loved! Because it is about relationships and friendships, I believe that young audiences related to our show and will continue to with S2 as well. It was such a joy to work with my bestie Nakuul and Niki mam again. In season 2 our family has grown with Javed Sir, Karan, Sarah and Sapna who are all wonderful artists. I’m excited for everyone to see us after such a long gap. We hope that we put a smile on your faces once again”.

Karan Wahi said, “When I watched S1, I thought to myself – What a fun and relatable show this is in an era of crime thrillers and action drama. So, when I was offered to be a part of S2, I jumped at the opportunity and what a ride it has been. I am confident of the final product and am extremely excited for you’ll to catch us soon on ZEE5”.

Sarah Jane Dias said, “When you are having fun working, it doesn’t feel like work and that’s what NKYBF S2 shoot was all about. The energy and the vibes on the set were infectious and that has translated so well on-screen. I am excited for the premiere of this slice of life, romantic drama and I am sure that many hearts will race seeing so many talented and hot people together”.

Watch ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2’ exclusively on ZEE5 from 29th April.

-Press Release