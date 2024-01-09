Home

Entertainment

‘Never Support BJP or Fight Elections’: Kangana Ranaut Says Jio Studios Rejected Her Film Because of Her Political Affiliation

‘Never Support BJP or Fight Elections’: Kangana Ranaut Says Jio Studios Rejected Her Film Because of Her Political Affiliation

Kangana Ranaut tells an X user that Jio Studios rejected her film on Noti Binodini and was asked to not support or speak in favour of the BJP.

Kangana Ranaut says Jio Studio head asked her to stop supporting the BJP

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday revealed that she has been trying to make a film on the Bilkis Bano rape case but people fear her political inclination and don’t want to support the project. The actor shared a long post on X and claimed she met with the content head of Jio Studios who allegedly asked her to stop supporting the BJP if she wanted her film to be greenlighted by them.

Trending Now

Kangana was responding to a tweet mentioning how it’s interesting that Jio isn’t backing her project. She said, “Yes there film content head called Sohbha Sant told my producers of Noti Binodini to change the actress and said that she will green light the project in one day if they do so (sic).” She took the name of the person and claimed that the head of the content of Jio Studio told the producers of her film ‘Noti Binodini’ to change the cast. She added that she went to meet the CEO of the studio to discuss the same matter. Kangana said she had a pleasant discussion but later, they dropped the project and also stopped taking her calls.

You may like to read

“My producer and director tried to convince them they didn’t want to compromise on the casting of the film, they even sent me to Jio office to beg and plead with them, instead I decided meet the ceo Jyoti Deshpandey and directly asked what was their reservation, she insisted there was no such thing but later they dropped the project never took my calls and last week I got the update that Shobha Sant told my producers on that record that ask Kangana to never support BJP or fight elections if she gives that in writing they will go ahead with the project, needless to say I was numb for days (sic),” she explained.

The Padma Shri actor was speaking in the extension of her conversation regarding a movie that she’s planned on the Bilkis Bano rape case. She took the names of all the big OTT players and mentioned how all of them refused to back her film. She said she worked on the script for over three years for nothing. “I want to make that story I have the script ready, researched and worked on it for three years but @netflix, @amazonIN, and other studios wrote back to me that they have clear guidelines they don’t do so called politically motivated films, @JioCinema said we don’t work with Kangana because she supports BJP and Zee is going through a merger, what are my options? (sic).”

Kangana also tweeted to say how she feels demotivated seeing misogynist films like Animal attracting the audience to theatres while her film ‘Tejas’ bombed at the Box Office. “Paid negativity for my films is overwhelming, I have been fighting hard so far, but even audiences are encouraging women beating films where they are treated like sex objects and asked to lick shoes; this is deeply discouraging for someone who has been dedicating her life for woman empowerment films, might shift career in coming years, want to give best years of my life to something worthwhile (sic),” she said in response to an X user who appreciated her film ‘Tejas’ which recently started streaming on Zee5.

Your thoughts on her latest ‘revelations’?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.