Shamita reacts to Tejasswi's age-shaming comment: Shamita Shetty of Bigg Boss 15 is receiving a lot of love and admiration from the viewers for her journey on the reality show. Everyone commended the actor, who was one of the finalists, for playing the game with dignity. Shamita spoke out about Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash's age-shaming and nasty statements in an interview with ETimes TV.

When asked about Tejasswi Prakash's remarks, the actor stated it hurt her to watch a lady do such a thing to some other woman, but she forgives her. She went on to say that she would never want to see Tejasswi again. "The Sharara girl went on to state that Tejasswi's insecurities are what drove her to do what she did on the show. I have nothing against her in my heart, but I don't want to see her again. I've forgiven all those that injured me on the programme for their own reasons, but I don't want to associate with them again," Shamita stated. She even went ahead said that her energies do not align with Tejasswi's and that she will no longer be friends with her.

For the unfamiliar, Swaragini fame got into a verbal disagreement with Shamita during a Bigg Boss hotel job and ended up calling her an 'aunty' as she sat on top of Karan Kundrra to massage him. Tejasswi was enraged by Shamita's proximity to her boyfriend and grabbed her leg. 'Aunty chadh gayi ispe bhi,' Teja continued.

Check the video:

Shamita Shetty celebrated on February 2nd with her family and her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat. Joining her for the celebration were some of her friends from Bigg Boss 15 house. Tejasswi and Karan were not invited since the entire Shetty family is furious at the former’s aunty insult.

