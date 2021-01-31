Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Kavadekar on Sunday announced that they are ‘soon’ going to make a major announcement regarding the ‘functioning’ of OTT platforms in India. The announcement comes days after Amazon Prime Video shows Mirzapur and Tandav created controversies for allegedly ‘hurting the religious sentiments’. In an official statement released on Sunday morning, Javadekar said that currently, the OTT space doesn’t come under any existing act or regulation, and that could soon be changed now. Also Read - Master on Amazon Prime: Is THIS How Much OTT Giant Paid to Makers For Streaming Rights?

News agency ANI shared the official statement on Twitter in a post that read, "We've received a lot of complaints against some serials available on OTT platforms. Films & serials released on OTT platforms &digital newspapers don't come under purview of Press Council Act, Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act or Censor Board. Guidelines will be announced regarding their functioning soon: Union Min Prakash Javadekar." (sic)

Tandav over Mirzapur

After Tandav released on January 15 on Amazon Prime Video, several complaints were filed all over the country with a section of people objecting to a few scenes and dialogues of the show. An FIR registered in Lucknow against the makers and the actors mentioned that the show allegedly ‘hurt the religious sentiments’ of people. The outrage grew in the coming days and the UP police even reached director Ali Abbas Zafar‘s Mumbai residence to personally hand over the notice to him. This was followed by threats from Karni Sena that released an official statement announcing a reward of Rs 1 crore for those who would ‘cut the tongue’ of those ‘hurting the religious sentiments’ through the show. Earlier last week, the Supreme Court refused to give protection to the actors against the arrest mentioning that they ‘had read the script’ before accepting the show.

Another popular web-series Mirzapur also came under the radar after a complaint was filed in Uttar Pradesh against the makers for allegedly ‘hurting the religious sentiments’ and showing the Mirzapur district in a bad light. On Friday, the Allahabad High Court gave relief to producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani by staying their arrest.