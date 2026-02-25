Home

Entertainment

New mom Katrina Kaif makes FIRST public appearance in Mumbai after welcoming Son Vihaan with Vicky Kaushal, video goes viral

Katrina Kaif makes first public appearance in Mumbai following birth of son Vihaan with Vicky Kaushal. Fans and photographers captured her cheerful moments as she waves at paps. Video of her outing is circulating widely on social media with positive reactions from followers.

Katrina Kaif, who recently welcomed her first child Vihaan with husband Vicky Kaushal, made her first appearance in public after months of staying low profile. Fans and paparazzi were eager to catch glimpse of actress who has been away from public events since becoming a mother. Her outing marked a special moment for admirers who have been following updates about her life and family.

The first appearance of Katrina Kaif

On February 24, Katrina was spotted inside her car in Mumbai wearing an all-black outfit. She kept her face covered with a mask opted for no makeup and tied her hair neatly in ponytail. Despite low-key look she smiled and waved at paparazzi showing her cheerful mood. She was accompanied by her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala who shares a close bond with her and supports her during fitness routines.

Check out the viral video

How did Vicky Kaushal shared fatherhood experience?

Vicky Kaushal recently spoke about becoming a ‘brand-new dad’ at Hollywood Reporter event. He shared that baby Vihaan is three months old and at this stage fatherhood mostly means cheering for mother. He praised Katrina calling her superhero who has been a warrior through pregnancy and motherhood. He expressed immense pride and love for her highlighting her strength and dedication.

About Katrina And Vicky

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married in royal wedding at Six Senses Resort Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur Rajasthan in 2021. Their son Vihaan’s name holds a connection to Vicky’s character Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

On work front Katrina was last seen in 2024 film Merry Christmas while Vicky appeared in period drama Chhaava which became one of 2025’s highest earners. Vicky is also speculated to appear in Dhurandhar sequel releasing March 19 2026.

Katrina’s appearance created buzz on social media with fans appreciating her natural look and cheerful interaction with photographers. Observers noted that first outing reflects her comfort and confidence as mother. With upcoming projects for both actors and family life evolving, fans are eager to see more updates and appearances in near future.

