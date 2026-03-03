Home

New mom Katrina Kaif shares adorable family moment on first Holi after welcoming baby with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif celebrated her first Holi after welcoming her baby boy Vihaan Kaushal. The actress shared heartwarming pictures with Vicky Kaushal and family, giving fans a glimpse of her joyful festive celebration at home.

Katrina Kaif had a very special Holi this year as it was her first celebration after welcoming her baby boy, Vihaan. The actress shared heartwarming moments of fun with husband Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal and her sister, Isabelle Kaif by the pool.

Fans were delighted to see the family enjoying themselves while spreading festive cheer. Katrina captioned the picture on Instagram, “The Happiest Happy Holi,” adding colorful heart emojis to express her joy.

In the viral picture, Katrina is seen smiling beside Vicky Kaushal while Sunny Kaushal holds a water gun ready for playful mischief. Isabelle Kaif also joined the fun, making the day even more special. Katrina shared her happiness openly while her daughter posted her own glimpses from the day, giving fans a peek into their private celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

About Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Their wedding was intimate with only 120 guests, including film fraternity friends like Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh and Malavika Mohanan.

The couple kept relationship private until wedding, surprising fans with their big day. Four years after marriage, they welcomed Vihaan on November 7, 2025, sharing the news on Instagram with message full of love and gratitude for their new bundle of joy.

On professional front, Katrina was last seen in 2024 film Merry Christmas directed by Sriram Raghavan, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. While movie underperformed at box office, it received praise on OTT platform. Actor has not announced next project yet.

Vicky Kaushal appeared last in Chhaava, which was a major hit. He is currently shooting for Love & War by Sanjay Leela Bhansali alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Additionally, he is set to appear in Aditya Dhar’s most anticipated espionage thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge with crossover elements from 2019 hit Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Katrina Kaif celebrates first Holi after becoming a mom with Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif

Family fun captured by poolside pictures shared on Instagram

Couple married in December 2021 and welcomed first child Vihaan in November 2025

Vicky Kaushal currently working on Love & War while Katrina awaits next project

