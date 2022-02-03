Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram Post: In her first Instagram post ahead of the announcement of her baby’s arrival, actor Priyanka Chopra rewarded her admirers with a set of lovely photos of herself. As she posed for a mirror selfie inside her car, the actress looked as dazzling as ever. PeeCee looked ravishing in the first photo and she stuns in cool black shades in the second. The actor who balances her professional and personal life with utmost grace has been embracing her time as a mother.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Shoots Her First Ever Magazine Cover After Becoming a Mom, Says 'Don't Know if I Can do That Chaotic World Anymore' - See Pics

‘The light feels right,’ she captioned with the post. Comments began pouring in from all sides as soon as she shared the photos. Her friends and followers overwhelmed her with affection in the comment section as well. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra is ‘Not’ Opting Out of Jee Le Zara After Welcoming Baby Girl

Priyanka Chopra used her Instagram account to announce the birth of her first child with her husband Nick Jonas. During this important time, the couple also requested privacy. The gender of the little one was not revealed in the social media announcement. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen on the big screen in the December 2021 release of the Hollywood blockbuster ‘The Matrix Resurrections’. She will also star with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa.’

