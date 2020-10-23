Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh‘s wedding festivities have begun and photos from the ceremonies are taking the internet by storm. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet are getting married in Delhi today, October 23 at JW Marriot Hotel. Official pictures of soon to marry couple from their Haldi ceremony are out. Neha looks like sunshine in a yellow chiffon saree, teamed with yellow blouse and a pretty hairdo. Rohanpreet Singh on the other hand, twinned with his ladylove in a yellow kurta with a silk printed dupatta. The adorable couple is looking mesmerisingly stunning in their haldi outfits and with all their friends and family families. Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh’s Haldi Ceremony Begins, Couple Pose in Yellow With Dreamy Décor

The décor of Neha Kakkar’s haldi is beautiful, from tents to flowers, everything is in yellow. Neha shared a couple of pics with a caption: “#NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony! ♥️💛🙏🏼😇 @rohanpreetsingh ♥️😇”. Also Read - Neha Kakkar's Mehendi Photos go Viral, Singer to Get Married to Rohanpreet Singh Today

Have a look at Neha Kakkar- Rohanpreet Singh’s official pictures:

Neha Kakkar’s elder sister, Sonu Kakkar shared her haldi outfit while looking at the camera. Along with her beautiful video, Sonu wrote “My look for The Haldi Function this morning for my baby @nehakakkar’s wedding with the cutie pie @rohanpreetsingh” in the caption.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding reception will take place in Mohali on October 26, 2020.

We wish the couple a happy married life