Adipurush New Trailer Out On June 6? Here’s What We Know

An adaptation of the Ramayana, Adipurush has reportedly been made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore.

Prabhas's Adipurush will release on June 16.

The release date of Prabhas’ Adipurush is just around the corner. As fans are eagerly waiting for the film, the makers are trying everything in their might to make it the biggest release of the year. A report now claims that Team Adipurush is set to drop a new action-packed trailer on June 6. It has been reported that Om Raut, along with lead actors Kriti Sanon and Prabhas, will present the new trailer at a grand event in Tirupati.

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Adipurush team will launch an action-packed 2-minute 27-second trailer on June 6 at a mega event in Tirupati in the presence of fans and the media. While the first trailer was about the emotions of Shri Ram, the second one will dive into the world of big-scale action that the film has to offer. The trailer will focus on the epic battle between Lord Ram and his nemesis, Raavan.” Alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage in prominent roles.

Simply put, the upcoming trailer will showcase a glimpse of the epic battle between Raghava (Prabhas) and Lankesh (Saif Ali Khan).

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Adipurush is touted as one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema. An adaptation of the Ramayana, the film has reportedly been made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore.

The release of Adipurush was postponed twice, before June 16 was finalised. Over the last month, the promo of the film was unveiled, followed by two songs – Jai Shri Ram and Ram Siya Ram. The advance bookings for the film are likely to begin by June 10.

Adipurush is set to premiere at New Tork’s Tribeca film festival on June 13. Director Om Raut expressed his delight at the honour and wrote, “Beyond Excited and Honoured! Adipurush, the epic saga of courage and devotion, is set to make its world premiere at the prestigious #TribecaFestival on the 13th of June in New York. I am immensely grateful for the relentless efforts of team Adipurush and thanks to the entire jury of @tribeca. Can’t wait to let Adipurush’s grandeur unfold at #Tribeca2023.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Om Raut (@omraut)



The film will be showcased in 3D format. It will be part of the “Midnight Offering” segment at the festival.

