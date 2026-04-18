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New twist in Sukesh Chandrashekhars case as Jacqueline Fernandez seeks to become approver against conman

New twist in Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s case as Jacqueline Fernandez seeks to become approver against conman

A new development has surfaced in the high-profile case, with legal proceedings taking a significant turn that may influence the direction and outcome of the investigation.

A fresh turn has emerged in the ongoing legal battle involving Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, drawing renewed public attention. The case, which has remained in headlines for years now, sees a new legal move that could shift the direction of proceedings. The actor has maintained distance from allegations while also sharing her side of events in court. With investigation agencies continuing probe and court hearings underway, this latest development adds new layer to the already complex situation involving financial claims emotional narratives and legal scrutiny.

What is the new twist in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case?

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has approached the court expressing intent to turn approver in the money laundering case linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Court has responded by directing that formal request must be submitted before the Enforcement Directorate, which will evaluate her statement before taking further step. Matter has been listed for the next hearing soon, which will decide how the request moves ahead in the legal process.

What does approver status mean in this case?

Approver status allows the accused individual to provide full disclosure of facts before authorities in exchange for possible legal relief. In this situation, Jacqueline may share details related to financial transactions, communication and events connected to the case. The final decision will depend on the probe agency after reviewing her cooperation and evidence.

What are allegations against Jacqueline Fernandez?

Investigation agency has earlier alleged that Jacqueline received luxury gifts worth over Rs 7 crore from Sukesh Chandrashekhar. These reportedly included high end items vehicles jewellery and expensive accessories. Agency also claimed that some financial details were not disclosed initially and later admitted after evidence surfaced. Actor on her part has denied any wrongdoing and stated that she was unaware of illegal background.

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What gifts were reportedly given by Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

Reports linked to investigation mention several high value gifts allegedly given by Sukesh Chandrashekhar. These include an Arabian horse worth around Rs 52 lakh along with three Persian cats priced close to Rs 9 lakh each. Expensive designer items from brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Chanel were also part of these claims. In addition there were mentions of luxury cars for her and family members.

One of most talked about claims included a customized Airbus H-Series helicopter worth approximately Rs 30 crore, featuring her initials “JF”. These details became widely discussed across social media platforms and added more attention to case.

How has court reacted so far in this high profile case?

Earlier legal attempts by Jacqueline to dismiss proceedings were not accepted by higher courts. With this new move to turn approver focus now shifts to how Enforcement Directorate responds. Court process will continue based on agency findings and submitted statements.

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