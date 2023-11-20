Home

NewJeans Beats BTS’ Jimin to Debut as Top Global K-pop Artist Award; BLACKPINK’s First Win at Billboard Music Award 2023

The K-pop industry has seen itself growing around the world for the past several years and to this date, it continues to dominate the music industry. Here's the full list of K-pop artist who featured at BBMAs.

BBMA 2023: The Billboard Music Awards was live-streamed on its official website, BBMAs.watch, where popular artists like Mariah Carey, Peso Pluma, Karol G, Morgan Wallen, Stray Kids, David Guetta, Tate McRae, and NewJeans made their special appearance at the prestigious Billboard Music Award. The show was lined up with star-studded singers and producers to perform on stage. The K-pop industry has seen itself growing around the world for the past several years and to this date, it continues to dominate the music industry. It was a historic first win for BLACKPINK at the BBMA’s and debuting on stage, New Jeans raised the bars high as the group won the most prestigious award at Billboards 2023.

New Jeans Receives Top Global K-pop Artist at BBMA 2023

The new rookie group, New Jeans surpassed BTS ‘Jimin, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together, and Twice to win the Top Global K-pop Artist award. The New Jeans group registered its maiden victory at the Billboard Music Awards 2023. New Jeans made its debut in 2022 alongside ADOR, a branch of HYBE LABELS, which includes five singers Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein who were famously known for the girl-next-door-potrait.

NEWJEANS becomes the FIRST 4th gen k-pop girl group to win a BBMA. Top global k-pop artist 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eEuZF2gkzv — ❃ (@22KMJ) November 20, 2023

The South Korean band previously made the news for their stunning performance on the stage. The girls’ performance and acceptance speech video was also uploaded by Billboard.

K-pop band BLACKPINK clinches first Billboard Music Award

BLACKPINK consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa is a YG Entertainment female group. They won their first Billboard Music Award for their chart-topping music tour with BORN PINK. The group surpassed BTS’ Suga’s D-Day and Twice’s world tour to become the Top K-pop artist.

.@BLACKPINK is now the first K-pop female group to win a #BBMA! pic.twitter.com/bHAAfYFIU7 — pretty savage (@villainpinks) November 19, 2023

The Shut Down vocalists were the first group and the second girl group in history to win the prestigious prize is Destiny’s Child.

BTS Jimin Gets Four Nominations at Billboard Music Awards 2023

BTS singer Jimin has received nominations in four major categories, making him the most nominated K-pop act. The nominations for Like Crazy include Top Billboard Global Artist and Top Selling Song, as well as BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven, Top Global K-Pop Artist, and Top K-Pop Album. For the uninitiated, Jimin’s nomination in the Top Selling Song category marks the debut of the K-pop solo artist in this category.

