Television actor Niti Taylor who recently tied the knot with her fiance Parikshit Bawa on August 13, gave the best anniversary gift to her husband. On their two months anniversary, Niti decided to express her love for him by getting a tattoo of his name on her ring finger. Niti shared her experience of getting a tattoo at the sensitive area (a ring finger). She mentioned that her husband’s name is too long and her fingers are small. However, she managed to do. We must say Parikshit is lucky! Also Read - Niti Taylor Gets Married to Fiance Parikshit Bawa in Intimate Ceremony in August, Shares First Wedding Picture

Sharing the pictures of her getting tattoo, she wrote, “Please Swipe Right 👉🏻 For the longest time, it was my dream, that the day I got married I want to get a tattoo of my husband’s name on my ring finger. I have fulfilled my wish🤩🥰❤️ It was a very long name and small fingers, but managed❤️ This is my Second Monthly Anniversary gift to my better half🥰 And yes the cute little cake 🥳🥳 To many more celebrations🍻 #happyanniversary#partitayles”. Also Read - Niti Taylor Wears The Most Gorgeous Pink Lehenga For Her Lockdown Wedding With Tons of Flowers in Hair

Have a look at the pics:



Niti announced the news of her wedding recently by sharing the first wedding picture and a video of the couple taking pheras in a gurudwara. In the pictures and videos, Niti looked resplendent in a pastel pink lehenga by designer Payal Keyal. The lehenga had detailed embroidery all over and she wore an additional golden-beige dupatta over her lehenga. Her jewelry was designed by Ankit Khullar’s Purab Paschim. Her fiancé complimented her in white long kurta-pajama teamed up with a matching white long coat teamed up with a beautiful printed orange shawl and pink turban.



We wish her on their second month’s anniversary.