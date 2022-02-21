Mumbai: Congratulations to Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar as they step forward to become each others partners for life. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s farmhouse in Khandala which was a starry affair on February 19. Almost two days after Farhan and Shiabni’s wedding, they made their first appearance as man and wife on Monday evening at their Mumbai home.Also Read - Inside Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s Post Wedding Dinner: Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, And Zoya Akhtar Look Their Fashionable Best

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar posed for the paps as Mr. and Mrs. Akhtar and both were looking beautiful in ethnic attires. Shibani opted for a beige shimmery saree, whereas, Farhan wore a kurta-pajama with a jacket on.

Have a look at the pictures from their residence:

Farhan Akhtar – Shibani Dandekar distribute sweets to media

To note, Farhan and Shibani had taken the plunge after dating each other for a couple of years and chose to read their vows at the ceremony. And while Farhan and Shibani are now gearing up for their civil wedding today, it is reported that the newlywed couple will also be hosting their wedding reception soon.