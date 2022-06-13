Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan in Kochi: Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan married in a lavish ceremony in Chennai with profound names from the cinema industry like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Vijay, among others. The couple came to Kochi on Sunday to spend time with Nayanthara’s family. The two were sighted at Kerala’s Cochin airport. Nayanthara was wearing an orange kurta set in the pictures, while Vignesh was dressed casually in a black T-shirt. The couple struck a pose at the airport donning tikas on their foreheads.Also Read - Nayanthara's Rs 20 Crore Gift For Husband Vignesh Is A ...

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan at the Cochin Airport:

That cute smile of Thalaiviii 😍😍

She looks so absolutely content and we can see it clearly.. we always want you to be this dear thalaivi🥺🤧❤️❤️❤️#Nayanthara #NayanWikkiWedding #WikkiNayan pic.twitter.com/xbNwWhEU5j — Nayan_my_world¹⁷ʸᵉᵃʳˢᴼᶠᴺᵃʸᵃⁿᶦˢᵐ (@NayantharaFanC1) June 12, 2022

Their fans flooded the comment section with immense love and admiration for the newlyweds. They also congratulated the couple on their new journey as a married couple. One of the users said, “Congratulations, happy married life.” Another user called Nayanthara an angel. Several others loved her smile and called it a post-marriage glow.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were sighted at Tirupati a day after their wedding, where they had gone to perform a pooja. The pair received a court warning for violating the temple’s guidelines after Nayanthara was seen wandering inside the temple grounds without shoes on. Vignesh apologized for breaking temple rules on Sunday.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!