Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh who got married on October 24 in a grand ceremony in Delhi, followed by two big receptions one in the capital and another in Chandigarh, made their way back home in Mumbai. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their family. The couple was seen much in love, as shutterbugs captured their hand-in-hand moments.

Neha Kakkar was seen in a white and light blue striped co-ord set with red choora, mangalsutra and a black bindi. On the other hand, Rohanpreet was in all smiles for the paps, he was wearing a white hud from Adidas with a mint green turban, blue track pants and white shoes.

PC: Viral Bhayani