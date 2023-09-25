Home

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Get Clicked as They Leave Udaipur, Netizens Say ‘Blushing’

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha made their first appearance after their intimate wedding in Udaipur. The newlyweds arrived by boat from their wedding venue. Parineeti Chopra exuded the beautiful bridal glow in a pink flowy top and baggy jeans. She flaunted her matching pink choodas. Raghav Chadha, on the other hand, looked handsome in a white shirt and blue jeans. The couple couldn’t stop blushing as the paps displayed their excitement. Parineeti and Raghav held hands as made their way to the airport.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha again posed for the paps as they arrived at the Udaipur airport. The newlyweds greeted the paps with giant smiles and folded hands.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will fly back to Delhi after tying the wedding knot on September 24, 2023, Sunday. The duo will host two grand receptions, one of which will be in Chandigarh. The post-wedding festivity will host several B’town celebs and politicians.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha simply won our hearts with their pre and post-wedding appearances. The duo exuded an unreal glow as they were clicked at the Udaipur airport.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s fans swamped the comment section with love and gratitude. They wished nothing but the best for the newlyweds. Many users dropped heart, fire and heart-eye emojis. One of the users wrote, “Yeh asli Rajneeti hai.” Another user jokingly wrote, “2 extra pocket shagun ke lifafon ke liye. 😂 (sic).” The third user wrote, “Congratulations ❤️ both looking lovely together (sic).”

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

