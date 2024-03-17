Home

Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat Kriti Kharbanda danced their hearts out to the tunes of the lively dhol. The newlyweds looked stunning as husband and wife in traditional garb - WATCH

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding: Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are finally married and their first photos were nothing short of a dream. The couple’s pastel-coloured wedding attire complemented one other, and they looked incredibly in love. After a three-day long pre-wedding festivities, the couple exchanged wedding vows on March 15. But the wedding celebration is not over yet! The newlyweds created a splash at their Delhi residence. There are a ton of photos and videos of the Pulkit and Kriti dancing with their families to the upbeat dhol sounds going viral on social media. It shows the husband and wife fully engrossed in the celebrations, their joy contagious and evident.

In the video, Pulkit got out of the car first and hastened to open the door for his gorgeous bride, being just like a gentleman. Wearing an exquisite saree, Kriti radiated the unreal bridal glow, while Pulkit looked dapper in his traditional garb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda’s video went viral like wildfire on social media. Their fans and followers dropped hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. Many also dropped heartfelt congratulatory notes for the newlyweds. One of the users said, “Aww 😍 they are the cutest couple 😘 (sic).” Another user said, “Such a cute moment dulhe raja Pulkit Samrat welcomes his wifey Kriti Kharbanda❤️😍 (sic).” The third user said, “The another perfect Jodi after Siddharth and Kiara @pulkitsamrat @kirti_kharbanda❤ (sic).”

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda dropped their much-awaited first looks at their wedding photos on March 16, 2024. The bride, Kriti looked stunning in a lehenga that was heavily embroidered with flowers and covered with zari and other embellishments. She covered it with a scalloped-bordered dupatta and wore it with a matching choli. Pulkit, on the other hand, looked stylish in a mint green-coloured sherwani and dhoti. He completed his look with a turban and doshala of the same colour. The caption alongside dreamy wedding pictures read, “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You! (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

For those who are unaware, the couple fell in love at first sight while filming Pagalpanti, their movie. Following a few years of courtship, the couple was married in ITC Bharat, Manesar, on March 15, 2024.

