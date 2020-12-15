New Delhi: Choreographer-actor Punit Pathak who recently tied the knot with his fiancé Nidhi Moony Singh visited Bollywood director and choreographer Remo D’Souza at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday. The newlywed couple was spotted outside the hospital engaged in a conversation with Remo’s wife Lizelle. The 46-year-old ‘Race 3’ director is known to be pretty close to dancer choreographers such as Punit, Salman Yusuf Khan, Raghav Juyal and few others. Also Read - Mukti Mohan-Bharti Singh’s Husband Haarsh’s Dance at Punit Pathak-Nidhi's Reception Goes Viral
The couple tied the knot in Lonavala the day Remo was hospitalised and as soon as he got done with his wedding festivities, he seemed to have headed straight to the hospital to meet his dance mentor. Punit played a major role in Remo’s directorial ventures –ABCD and ABCD 2. According to a report by Spotboye, the couple was seen at the hospital premises in simple outfits. While Punit was wearing a blue shirt with beige pants, his wife Nidhi, was seen in a loose yellow kurta-pyjama set.
After meeting Remo at the hospital, Punit posted an old photo of him hugging his mentor Remo on Instagram and wrote, "As @remodsouza sir says life is all about the second chance… today after meeting you sir I realised what you mean by this. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR – 11/12/2020. Love you lots sir!!!"
Remo D’Souza had recently suffered a heart attack on Friday (December 11) and was rushed to the hospital and was initially in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). “He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. For now, doctors have done angiography and he is currently in the ICU,” sources told PTI on Friday.
Earlier on Monday, Remo’s wife shared a video of the recovering choreographer from the hospital. The video showed Remo tapping his feet to a peppy track of Believer. She shared the clip with the caption, “DANCING WITH THE FEET IS ONE THING DANCING WITH THE HEART IS ANOTHER …… @remodsouza THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR THE PRAYERS AND BLESSINGS ……”
Many celebrities from the entertainment industry have offered prayers for Remo’s speedy recovery. Actor and close friend Aamir Ali also visited Remo in hospital on Monday and shared his first pictures after recovering from a heart attack with the caption, “My brother is back”.
