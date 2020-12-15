New Delhi: Choreographer-actor Punit Pathak who recently tied the knot with his fiancé Nidhi Moony Singh visited Bollywood director and choreographer Remo D’Souza at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday. The newlywed couple was spotted outside the hospital engaged in a conversation with Remo’s wife Lizelle. The 46-year-old ‘Race 3’ director is known to be pretty close to dancer choreographers such as Punit, Salman Yusuf Khan, Raghav Juyal and few others. Also Read - Mukti Mohan-Bharti Singh’s Husband Haarsh’s Dance at Punit Pathak-Nidhi's Reception Goes Viral

The couple tied the knot in Lonavala the day Remo was hospitalised and as soon as he got done with his wedding festivities, he seemed to have headed straight to the hospital to meet his dance mentor. Punit played a major role in Remo’s directorial ventures –ABCD and ABCD 2. According to a report by Spotboye, the couple was seen at the hospital premises in simple outfits. While Punit was wearing a blue shirt with beige pants, his wife Nidhi, was seen in a loose yellow kurta-pyjama set.

