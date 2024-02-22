Home

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh – Jackky Bhagnani Step Out After Wedding, Pose With Nickky Bhagnani – SEE Here

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani marked their debut as a married couple in the public eye following their wedding ceremony. The pair tied the knot at the ITC Grand South Goa on February 21.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani finally tied the knot on February 21, 2024, in a dreamy wedding in Goa. Now, post the wedding the couple made their appearance. After dating for a while, Bollywood’s most loved couple finally exchanged vows. For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in ITC Grand South Goa in the presence of his close friends and family.

The couple was clicked outside the hotel as they posed with a fan. While Rakul was seen wearing a white and pink floral jumpsuit, Jackky was seen wearing grey Bermuda shorts and a multi-colour shirt. Ever since the picture went online, it is now doing rounds on the internet.

Take a look at the picture here:

In the midst of an outpouring of well-wishes following their wedding ceremony on Wednesday, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were pleasantly surprised to receive a personalized congratulatory letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Producer Jackky Bhagnani took to his Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of the letter with his fans with a caption that read, “Thank you so much honourable PM @narendramodi ji. Your blessings mean a lot to us as we embark on this new journey.”

In his letter, PM Modi conveyed his “warmest congratulations” to the couple and appreciated the invitation to their ceremony. “As Jackky and Rakul commence the journey of trust and togetherness for a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and greetings to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding,” PM Modi stated in his letter to the newlyweds.

“The years to come are an opportunity for the couple to discover each other, while also embarking together on the path of self-discovery,” he added.

Showering his blessings on the newlyweds, PM Modi wrote, “May the couple’s hearts, minds and actions be one. Being there by each other’s side at all times, holding each other’s hands in their quest to realize their dreams and aspirations, and assuming responsibilities thoughtfully and affectionately, may the groom and the bride be perfect partners in the voyage of life by accepting each other’s imperfections and learning from each other’s virtues.”

