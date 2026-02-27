Home

Entertainment

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna -Vijay Devarakonda leave from Udaipur Hand-in-Hand, nayi dulhan wears sindoor and flashes sparkling smile – See Pics

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna -Vijay Devarakonda leave from Udaipur Hand-in-Hand, nayi dulhan wears sindoor and flashes sparkling smile – See Pics

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda make their first appearance as man and wife. Rashmika looks gorgeous in a deep red Anarkali suit as she flaunts sindoor (vermilion) and red bangles as Mrs. Deverakonda - see pics.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted at the Udaipur airport for the first time as a married couple as they are returning to either Mumbai or Hyderabad after their traditional wedding. Rashmika was seen in a traditional red Anarkali outfit, while Vijay nailed a casual yet cool look in an Indo-Western outfit. The couple smiled and posed for the paparazzi at the airport. They also folded their hands and thanked the media for their patience. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda make their first appearance as husband and wife

Rashmika Mandanna was dressed like a nayi dulhan (new bride) in a red, flowy Anarkali suit. She kept her hair open in soft waves and flaunted her sindoor (vermilion). She also wore her large diamond wedding ring and red bangles. The glow on Rashmika’s face was clearly visible, as this was the first time we saw Vijay and Rashmika walked hand-in-hand in public. Vijay bowed down to express his gratitude to the media, and the two looked deeply in love. We simply couldn’t take our eyes off them. Holding her close at the waist was husband Vijay, playing the perfect protective husband. They will be beginning their post-wedding celebrations in their home in Hyderabad. Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Rashmika Mandanna, as a new bride, looks gorgeous in a deep red Anarkali suit

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot at ITC Mementos Udaipur on February 26. They kept their wedding ceremony and all the celebrations intimate, but later shared stunning pictures on their Instagram accounts. Rashmika and Vijay posted many photos from their wedding ceremony for their fans. The couple also wrote long, romantic notes for each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Both the bride and the groom wore Anamika Khanna outfits for the wedding and looked absolutely regal in their respective looks.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.