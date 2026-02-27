Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna -Vijay Devarakonda leave from Udaipur Hand-in-Hand, nayi dulhan wears sindoor and flashes sparkling smile – See Pics

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted at the Udaipur airport for the first time as a married couple as they are returning to either Mumbai or Hyderabad after their traditional wedding. Rashmika was seen in a traditional red Anarkali outfit, while Vijay nailed a casual yet cool look in an Indo-Western outfit. The couple smiled and posed for the paparazzi at the airport. They also folded their hands and thanked the media for their patience.
