Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna -Vijay Devarakonda leave from Udaipur Hand-in-Hand, nayi dulhan wears sindoor and flashes sparkling smile – See Pics

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda make their first appearance as man and wife. Rashmika looks gorgeous in a deep red Anarkali suit as she flaunts sindoor (vermilion) and red bangles as Mrs. Deverakonda - see pics.

Published date india.com Updated: February 27, 2026 3:17 PM IST
By Kritika Vaid
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted at the Udaipur airport for the first time as a married couple as they are returning to either Mumbai or Hyderabad after their traditional wedding. Rashmika was seen in a traditional red Anarkali outfit, while Vijay nailed a casual yet cool look in an Indo-Western outfit. The couple smiled and posed for the paparazzi at the airport. They also folded their hands and thanked the media for their patience.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda make their first appearance as husband and wife

