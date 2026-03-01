Home

Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna spotted in economy class as Rashmika grooves on flight post-wedding, fans say, ‘Ameer log bhi…’

Fresh from their wedding celebrations, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were seen traveling in economy class. A video showing Rashmika happily grooving during the flight quickly spread across social media, with fans praising the couple’s simplicity and down-to-earth vibe.

Fresh wedding celebrations had barely settled when adorable and charming, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted on commercial flight returning from Udaipur to Hyderabad. Instead of private jet luxury newlyweds chose economy class travel surprising many fans online. Video shared by makeup artist quickly went viral showing cheerful atmosphere inside cabin.

Clip shows Vijay interacting with crew while waiting for seat as Rashmika smiles widely and waves at passengers cheering for couple. She gestures playfully and responds with excitement creating warm moment mid air. Social media users flooded comment section with reactions.

Many expressed happiness while others were shocked seeing a celebrity couple in economy. One user joked Ameer log bhi indigo se travel karte hai while another admired simplicity and grounded attitude.

What did fans notice in video?

Observant followers pointed out small details, including Vijay offering Rashmika window seat. Some even speculated entire flight may have been booked for wedding guests though no confirmation exists. Expressions of joy from co-passengers reflected positive vibe inside aircraft. Rashmika’s energy and candid smile became highlight of the moment.

About grand wedding of Virosh

Couple tied knot in Udaipur on February 26 surrounded by close friends and family. Engagement took place quietly in Hyderabad last October. For months duo avoided public confirmation about wedding plans though fans lovingly called them Virosh. Days before ceremony they officially acknowledged relationship and later shared heartfelt wedding photos online.

Vijay posted emotional note revealing how much Rashmika means to him saying he made his best friend his wife on 26 02 2026. Message resonated deeply with admirers leading to flood of congratulatory wishes from industry colleagues and supporters.

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first captivated audiences with natural chemistry in 2018 blockbuster Geetha Govindam. They later reunited for intense drama Dear Comrade. Beyond professional collaborations duo maintained deep friendship and strong support system for nearly eight years. Fans can look forward to third collaboration in upcoming 19th century period action film Ranabaali scheduled for release on September 11 2026.

Newly married couple continues to capture hearts not just through grand celebration but through small authentic moments. Flight video added unexpected chapter to wedding story proving that simplicity sometimes creates biggest buzz.

