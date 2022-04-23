Jayashree Reacts to Being Trolled Over Bikini Pics: Actor Jayashree Venketaramanan is known for posting fun and carefree pictures on her Instagram handle. The Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kucch Kaha fame recently opened up about being trolled for posting stunning bikini pictures on her social media handle. While speaking to Times of India about the same the actor expressed her views on trolls and how to deal with internet bullying. Check out this sensuous bikini picture from Jayashree’s Instagram handle:Also Read - Nia Sharma Performs Cartwheel Like a Pro With Salman Yusuff, Watch The Viral Video

Jayashree Reacts to Sexist Remarks By Trolls!

While speaking to ETimes TV the actor admitted that she has always been comfortable sporting a bikini and it was ironic why such a big issue was being made out of it. Jayashree opined just like party wear swimwear is meant for the beach. The actor pointed out that social media trolling is a herd mentality and said, “It’s so weird that these people who have never ever met you in your entire life have such strong opinions about you. They start talking about your family values, your character and even the personal choices you’ve made in your life and based on that one single opinion of mine.” Check out this fun reel of Jayashree from her vacation: Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill’s Weight Loss Diet Includes Methi Parantha, Sprouts and Dosa| Read About Her Guilt-Free Diet Secrets

On responding to trolls Jayashree said she takes that one person who looks like a gang leader in the comment section and give him/her one reply but doesn’t engage any further. The Na Bole Tum… actor said she usually avoids trolls because at the end of the day it doesn’t matter. Jayashree is married to her Na Bole Tum… co-star Akhlaque Khan since March 3, 2020. The actor has also acted in several web shows.

