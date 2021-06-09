Pearl V Puri Rape and Molestation Case: TV actors Nia Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee had an ugly argument on Twitter over Pearl V Puri’s rape and molestation case. Nia took to Instagram stories to publicly say sorry to Devoleena. Her note read, “My mom, brother and Ravi very lovingly told me I wasn’t right and considering 3 close ones can’t be wrong.. so here I go.. Hey @devoleena I may have crossed the line in being personal.. I’m sorry. It was impulsive. Hope you’ll forget it.” Also Read - Divya Khosla Kumar Reacts To Pearl V Puri Rape Case: 'He Was To Sign Big Film, Everything is Lost Now'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee further accepted her apology and warmly replied saying even she is sorry for what she said:“Hey @niasharma90 that is ok. Forgive me too if I have hurt you anyway though that wasn’t my intention at all. Convey my regards to your mom, brother and Ravi. Stay safe & take care.” Also Read - Pearl V Puri Case: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Mentions POSCO And Victim-Shaming as More Stars Support Naagin Actor

Have a look at the Instagram posts shared by Nia Sharma and Devoleena:

Pearl V Puri has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. In a series of Tweets, Devoleena, who has neither supported Pearl nor the girl, slammed those who are cursing the minor and victim-shaming. Devoleena wrote, ‘If parents had taught humanity, then they would have thought 100 times before commenting like donkeys on mother’s Insta account of seven-year-old girl. “Kya yeh saabit kar paayee hai aap abhi tak? Aap sabko kya lagta hai @MumbaiPolice ne Time paas k liye arrest kiya hai? Unko masaala nahi cahiye aap sabki tarah.Let them do their business & you mind yours. Do u guys even know what POSCO Is?” Also Read - Pearl V Puri Rape Case: Mother of Victim Breaks Silence And Says 'Pearl is Innocent'- Read Full Statement

Nia Sharma and Devoleena’s fight started on Twitter after Devoleena slammed the industry and everyone for talking inappropriately about the ‘victim’ in Pearl V Puri case instead of taking the right steps to defend him. Nia had said, “Didi ko koi bata do dharna and candle march nahi kar sakte pandemic hai abhi bhi. Also Didi needs to practice her dance before she makes those pathetic dance reels thinking she’s nailing them.” To which Devoleena replied: “Please Choti ko koi bato do sirf fashion skills dikhane se koi insaan nahi banta hai.Acchi soch aur acche dil ki zarurat hoti hai jiski kami dikh rahi hai.And whether i nailed my reels or no let my fans decide.Yahan pe bhi judge ban gayee.Rather focus on your photoshoots.”