Mumbai: Popular TV actor Nia Sharma has recently shared about her personal life – her boyfriend who is none other than Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Rrahul Sudhir. Their relationship is not open in the media, however, Nia Sharma confirmed that she is in a relationship. While conducting Ask Me Anything on Instagram, one of her fans asked Nia about her boyfriend ‘Tell something about your bf’. To which Nia replied: “He lies all the time saying I look so pretty to avoid arguments”. Also Read - Nia Sharma Has An Epic Fall As She Tries Water Sports Jet Blading At Beach Destination | WATCH

In Nia Sharma’s earlier interviews, she talked about the kind of relationship she wants in her life. “I have seen lovey-dovey couples breaking up after being so out there in the media and social media. Having said that, I wouldn’t want to demean the couples who share such pictures. It’s just that I do not prefer the same, and my man also doesn’t like that. Personally, I don’t want to make my relationship a ‘media relationship’. I have not been fortunate enough on having relationships that last long”, she had said. Also Read - Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey's Sizzling Dance on Tik Tok is Breaking The Internet, Sargun Mehta Cracks a Joke

Nia Sharma is alleged to be dating her Twisted co-star, Rrahul Sudhir. The two are said to be secretive about their relationship, however, now the alleged couple is spotted partying together. Also Read - Nia Sharma Grooves to Bajre Da Sitta in Sexy Grey Lehenga, Watch Her Desi Moves

In 2018, in an ‘Ask me anything’ session, Nia Sharma had revealed that she is not single. Nia was asked, ‘why is she still single in spite of being so sexy?’, to which the Jamai Raja actress had replied, “Who told you I’m single?”