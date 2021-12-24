Nia Sharma’s Decision of Flaunting Backless Dress With Side Cut Backfires, Hot Photos Spark Troll Fest

Mumbai: Nia Sharma usually makes headlines with her hot and sexy photos on social media. In a recent launch party event, the diva appeared in a backless dresses. Almost all of the time, she flaunted her gorgeous back. From the front side, Nia flaunted her plunging neckline. Here’s a photo from one of her most recent public appearances. Well, the backless picture shared by the actor didn’t go well with the audience and they brutally trolled her for flaunting b**bs from sides.Also Read - 'Jaan Ke Neeche Kiya Hai': Nia Sharma Gets Brutally Trolled For Wearing Plunging Neckline Blouse

One of the users said, 'Nia Sharma loves to show her b**bs' and another user wrote, 'shame on you, worst dress'.

Take a look at the photos from the launch party of her upcoming song:

Take a look at trolls here:

However, this is not the first time that she was trolled for a bold look on social media. Earlier, she was trolled for wearing a white sheer monokini dress, black bikini, and many more.

In 2019, Nia was slammed for cutting her birthday cake that was designed to look like male genitalia. Several comments on her Instagram post show how the fans didn’t find the erotic cake quite appropriate. Many people also commented saying how even if the actor wanted to cut the cake, she could have avoided putting up the pictures and the videos of the same.