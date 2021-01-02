TV actor Nia Sharma is an avid user of social media, who never misses a chance to flaunt her toned body, routine and latest pictures with her fans. In a recent post on Saturday, Nia uploaded a series of pics from her vanity van. She can be seen capturing herself in the mirror to give a glimpse of her svelte figure. The Jamai Raja actor is unapologetically sexy and never gets afraid from the bold scenes. Many of her fans call her ‘bikini queen of television’. The latest uploads of her show her in different avatars and you should not miss it. Also Read - Nia Sharma Buys a Stunning House in Mumbai, Shares Photos From Her Balcony

Also, don’t miss the actor’s phone cover that features her own photograph at the back. We came across another tiny detail about her phone and this proves that the diva is so much in love with herself. Also Read - Nia Sharma Enjoys Her Sunday Afternoon While Swinging in a Black Satin Plunging Neckline Dress- Watch

Take a look at Nia’s recent pictures:



On Friday, Nia took to social media to share a good news with her fans that she bought a new house in Mumbai and even shared a glimpse of it. Sharma shared a picture of the gorgeous view from her balcony where the entire Mumbai skyline could be seen. The caption on her special post read, “New homeee to Stay home’… 🏠Happyyyyyyy 2021 ..💥🥂🥂 ‘Efforts never go waste’ is all I’ve learnt in these years is what I want to pass on to the ones that need to know this to keep going..💥” (sic). She gazed at the clear sky and the high-rise buildings visible from her balcony as she revealed that she has finally got the house of her dreams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)



On the workfront, Nia was seen in Jamai Raja alongside Ravi Dubey. The actor was also seen as one of the naagins in Naagin 4. She will soon be back with Jamai 2.0 that will stream on ZEE5.