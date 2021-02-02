Television’s bold actor Nia Sharma recently shared a series of her pictures in a bridal avatar and wore a plunging neckline off-shoulder blouse with lehenga. The bold sexy pictures of Nia have created a storm on social media. While some applauded for her plunging neckline, many criticized her for her fashion choice and left mean comments. She was brutally trolled for her latest bridal shoot pictures. One user wrote, “@niasharma90 me fan tha tumhara lekin mujhe abhi saram Aa rhi h ye bhi kyo pahna tumne 😒😒😔 me app ke pehnawe par comment nhi karna chata lekin……..? Nia app ese kon pahnta h kapde 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡”. Also Read - Nia Sharma Looks Bewitching in a Black Saree, Fans Call Her 'Qayamat'

Another user wrote: "Yeh Blouse Tha".

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey also shared a comment: "This may call for a third lockdown". Nia did a photoshoot for ace designer Payal Keyal. The makeup was done by Neha Adhvik Mahajan for the cover of Wedding Vows magazine.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Nia Sharma:

However, this is not the first time that she was trolled for a bold look on social media. Earlier, she was trolled for wearing a white sheer monokini dress, black bikini, and many more.

Last year, in September, Nia was slammed for cutting her birthday cake that was designed to look like male genitalia. Several comments on her Instagram post show how the fans didn’t find the erotic cake quite appropriate. Many people also commented saying how even if the actor wanted to cut the cake, she could have avoided putting up the pictures and the videos of the same.