TV actor Nia Sharma is currently having the best time of her life in Lonavala. She never misses a chance to share her recent pictures and videos. On Tuesday, the Jamai 2.0 actor raised the temperature with her latest video and pictures on Instagram. The diva is seen flaunting her toned body in a black plunging neckline crop top with a long skirt and what has taken the limelight is the exotic view from her resort. Nia has also shared a video where she is seen grooving to the beats and enjoying her me time in the hill station. Also Read - From Matiz to Volvo XC90 D5 Inscription! Nia Sharma Buys a Swanky New Car Worth Rs 90 Lakh

Fans of Nia are inspired by her for the styling ideas she gives. Her beauty and personality have made her the most loved actors in the industry. Also, whatever she wears, her fans try to copy the same look. Also Read - Nia Sharma Flaunts Her Curves in Latest Picture While Posing From Vanity Van

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s videos and photos from the resort:

Nia will be seen in Zee5’s Jamai 2.0 Season 2. The new teaser of Jamai 2.0’s season 2 is out and fans can’t keep calm as the new series will be bolder than before. The Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur starrer is soon going to stream on Zee5. It will have drama of revenge, passion and love. While sharing the teaser, the maker wrote, “The ultimate battle of love and revenge is about to begin. Smiling face with sunglasses Ready for some fireworks? Fire#Jamai2Point0 #Season2 Teaser Out Now #LoveOrFamily #sidniforever.”

The ultimate battle of love and revenge is about to begin. 😎 Ready for some fireworks? 🔥#Jamai2Point0 #Season2 Teaser Out Now#LoveOrFamily #sidniforever pic.twitter.com/8d5BLOjZMy — ZEE5Premium (@ZEE5Premium) January 25, 2021

