Mumbai: The song Bajre Da Sitta has going viral on social media and millions of users have been using it in their posts. Joining the squad, TV actor Nia Sharma has also followed the trend. Nia grooves to popular Punjabi folk song Bajre Da Sitta in her latest post. Nia shared a reel on her Instagram and showed her fans the transformation. Nia wears a sexy light grey and white heavy embellished lehenga while coming out of the vanity van and starts dancing to the beats of iconic classic Bajre Da Sitta song that imbibes a blend of folk, old school hip-hop and rap. Also Read - Nia Sharma Celebrates 6 Million Followers With a Super Sexy Dance Performance, Watch The Viral Video Here

Bajre Da Sitta is sung by Rashmeet kaur, Deep Kalsi, Ikka. The lyrics of the song are written by Deep Kalsi & Rashmeet Kaur and music is given by Deep Kalsi & Rashmeet Kaur. Also Read - Nia Sharma Opens up about her Lesbian Kiss in a Series, says 'Kissing a Boy is a lot Better'

Watch Nia Sharma’s dance video below:

Nia Sharma recently celebrated her six million followers on Instagram. She took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share an absolutely hot dance video in which she could be seen matching steps with a friend over Shenseea’s track Rebel.

Nia’s fans showered her with love and commented with fire emojis on her post.