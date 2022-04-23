Nia Sharma Wears Hot And Sexy Deep Neck Red-White Dress That is Cool For Summer, Fan Calls Her ‘Nasheeli’

Nia Sharma’s Hot Deep Neck Dress: Actor Nia Sharma surely knows how to set the temperature soaring as she posts pictures in her hot looks donning sexy outfits on social media. The Jamai 2.0 actor recently posted her pictures in a deep neck red-white dress on her Instagram handle. Fans went gaga over Nia’s sensuous pictures and poured in their comments praising her ravishing looks. Check out the post on the actor’s Instagram handle:Also Read - Nia Sharma Performs Cartwheel Like a Pro With Salman Yusuff, Watch The Viral Video

Netizens Call Nia Intoxicating!

As Nia looked strikingly sexy in the deep neck red-white outfit, she captioned her post as, “Cool For the SUMMER 😎.” While we couldn’t agree more with the cool summer vibes, the actor’s Insta fam reacted with heart and hart-shaped eye emojis adoring her hot pictures. A fan commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Another fan reacted with “🔥🔥😍.” A user even wrote, “Nasheeli(intoxicating).” Check out the reactions on Nia’s stunning pictures: Also Read - Nia Sharma 'Cannot Digest' People Calling Her Hot: 'I am Not That Girl. I am Not Hot'

On the work front, Nia is known for her TV stints including Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Kumkum Bhagya, and Naagin. The actor also acted in the web series Jamai 2.0(2019) and Twisted(2017).

