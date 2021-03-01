Nia Sharma – Krystle D’Souza Crazy Viral Dance: TV actor Nia Sharma celebrated her co-star and best friend Krystle D’Souza’s birthday in Mumbai’s club. While they were spotted dancing together, the DJ played their serial’s title song Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and the two couldn’t resist dancing together hand-in-hand. Krystle D’Souza, who turned 31 on March 1, 2021, wore a sexy printed green and black dress and Nia wore a beige skirt and matching crop top. Nia and Krystle relived their memories and couldn’t stop the dance while twirling. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Govinda-Shakti Kapoor Special Episode: Dulhe Raja Actor Reveals he Wrote Lyrics of His 15-16 Hit Songs

In one of the videos, Nia Sharma was seen lifting Krystle D’Souza, she then danced with her. The two actors were seen as sisters on-screen in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai show that aired from 2011 to 2013. Also Read - Aly Goni Gets Best Birthday Gifts From Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, Check Out His Presents

Watch the videos from Krystle D’Souza’s birthday bash:

On the work front, Krystle D’Souza was seen in Ekta Kapoor – ALTBalaji’s Fitrat along with Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan. Nia Sharma is seen in Zee5’s Jamai 2.0 along with Ravi Dubey. She rose to fame with Ek Hazaro Meri Behna Hai and made headlines for her sultry look and hot dressing style. Nia Sharma has been praised for her role in Naagin 4, however, she still has a long way to go. One thing that has remained constant from her journey is her style statement. She has always impressed fans with her fashion statement and many young girls take a cue from her. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan Motivates Neha Kakkar to Donate Rs 3 Lakh to Families of Missing Uttarakhand Labourers