Actor Nia Sharma has once again set the internet on fire with her sizzling pictures on Instagram. The actor posted a set of new pictures in which she's seen rocking a Fuschia coloured monokini. Nia took to Instagram on Friday morning to post some more pictures from the Goa beach where she's currently shooting for her web-show.

ZEE5 and AltBalaji have revived Nia's Jamai 2.0 for a new season and the cast is currently in Goa shooting for the same. In the pictures shared today, Nia can be seen flaunting her perfectly toned physique and those newly-earned tan lines in a pink monokini. The actor looks totally sexy, carrying extreme confidence in all the clicks. The caption on Nia's viral Instagram post simply reads, "Baby baby 😍". Check this out:

The actor has been sharing some back-to-back bikini pictures of herself from the Goa beach. Already popular for her dusky frame, Nia seems to be owning every bit of her bikini looks on social media.

She also recently posted a Reels wearing a pink bikini beneath a sheer white crop top. She could be seen taking a random stroll on a beach in the video. Nia is joined by the likes of Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur in the show who are playing the roles of her husband, and mother, respectively. If nothing else, these pictures just make the audience’s wait for Jamai 2.0 even more difficult.